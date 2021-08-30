Kordyban Lodge Feels Like Home

People diagnosed with cancer face many challenges. The financial and emotional stress of making the trek to a distant location for treatment, can be one of them.

For those traveling to Prince George for cancer treatment, the Canadian Cancer Society Kordyban Lodge is an affordable home away from home. Kordyban Lodge welcomes guests from all over the North – offering nutritious meals, easy access to cancer information, and 24-hour support from staff.

Mike Calli heard about the Lodge when he came from Prince Rupert to see his surgeon in Prince George before starting two months of radiation for colon cancer.



“They said I could stay at Kordyban Lodge and I said, ‘what’s that?’ Now I’ve been there so many times, it feels like family,” says Mike. “I met some really good friends. When you meet people in similar situations, you just feel open. You can be honest. And the volunteers and staff – you’ve never met a kinder, more understanding bunch of people. They really go out of their way to help. It gives you a spark that everyone there cares so much. You can learn to start living again.”

A stay at the Kordyban Lodge helps a person being treated for cancer feel supported, informed and empowered. The lodge has a range of amenities and services, including 3 meals a day, WiFi connectivity and a wig and breast prosthesis bank for those that need it. There’s also easy access to information and Canadian Cancer Society support programs.

The Kordyban Lodge is much more than a place to stay. it’s a place where shared experiences can lead to lasting friendships and relieve some of the stress and anxiety of a cancer dignosis.

Climb For Cancer

The Climb for Cancer is a community-based fundraiser supporting the Kordyban Lodge. September 18 and 19th, 2021 marks the 6th Annual Climb for Cancer. An anticipated 600 climbers will tackle climbing Prince George’s notoriously steep cutbanks.

The climb is intentionally difficult to mimic the challenges that cancer patients face when they’re going through treatment.

Since 2015, the Climb for Cancer has raised $172,000, with this year’s goal being $75,000.00 – a modest increase from last year’s record-breaking $65,000.00.

Many Ways To Show Your Support

There are so many ways to show your support for this year’s Climb for Cancer!

You can register as a single participant, register as a team, or simply go online and make your donation at www.cancer.ca.

By participating in, or donating to the Climb for Cancer, you’ll be touching many lives and hearts.

1100 Alward Street,

Prince George, BC, V2M 7B1

Reservations: Phone: (250) 562-3535

Email: kordybanlodge@cancer.ca

www.cancer.ca