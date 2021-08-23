The Northwest Fire Centre continues to battle five wildfires within the region, including one that is considered of note.

The wildfire that is considered of note is the Chief Louie Lake fire that is measuring at an estimated 20,750 hectares.

According to Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas, on Sunday that fire received significant precipitation in some areas.

“The rain certainly helped us and it did hold the work that the firefighters have been doing over the weeks there,” she said.

Additionally, 245 fires were reported, many of them in the Kamloops, Caribou and Southeast Fire Centres.

Thomas also said the Northwest Fire Centre has continued to support other fire centres and will do so until the end of the fire season.

“Four initial attack crews are working within the Northwest, two are deployed and one is supporting in Kamloops so, we’ll continue supporting those fire centres,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thomas added the cooler temperatures and wet weather is being welcomed in the Northwest Fire Centre and they are noticing a fall like pattern.