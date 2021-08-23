The Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. is offering webinars for residents to learn about long-term dementia care.

This webinar will be held on August 25 and will provide information on how to access long term care and factors to consider when transitioning to long term care.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. Spokesperson Lori Kelly, it is ideal that families of loved ones with dementia consider the transition to long- term care early on in the progression of the disease.

She added in the webinars families will learn coping with the decision of long term care and the technicalities such as costs.

Kelly said it is especially important for rural and remote communities to attend the webinar because it may take longer to see what is available.

“There may have to be other considerations, perhaps there isn’t a long term care bed available really close and so, those kinds of travel considerations need to be considered,” she said.

Kelly also said there has been positive feedback from the webinars the society offers.

“People express how helpful it’s been, how much it has made them feel less alone so it’s helpful not just because of the information but also because they connect with other caregivers,” she said.

The webinar will be held from 2 to 3p.m. and people are asked to register on the Alzheimer’s of B.C’s website.