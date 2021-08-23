Recreational fishing for salmon has reopened in Babine Lake until Sept.15 according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

As of Aug. 18 fishers will have a limit of one sockeye per day.

This will exclude all of its tributaries and waters within a 400 metre radius of the following streams, Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek, Tsezakwa Creek and Pinkut Creek.

Additionally, east of a line from Gullwing Creek to the south shore of Babine Lake is also closed.

Meanwhile, the Babine River has also opened for one sockeye salmon but that is only until August 31.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious fishing or habitat activity is being encouraged to contact their nearest Depart of Fisheries Office or its 24 hour Observe,Record and Report Line at 1-800-465-4336.