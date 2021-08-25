The Smithers Art Gallery has put a call out for artists for 2022 exhibitions.

Artists will be able to apply for an exhibition from February to November 2022.

According to the gallery, artists will now be paid CARFAC fees, which are recommended fees for the use of work and certain services an artist provides.

Exhibition applications are being welcomed for solo shows and joint or group thematic shows.

The gallery also added it will exhibit an artist in a solo show or main gallery not more frequently than once every two years.

Applications can be found at the art gallery or on its website and will be due on October 29.

After applications are submitted they will be juried by an independent selection committee headed by the Gallery’s Art Director.

The gallery added submissions will be evaluated on artistic and creative excellence, originality, representation and cultural significance and impact of work.

Artists will be notified of the outcome of their application by November 26.