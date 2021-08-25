The Smithers-Art Gallery project has been denied a second time for funding by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program- Community, Culture and Recreation Program.

According to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, the project when it was first brought to council’s attention was calculated at an estimated $12 million but it has now increased at an estimated $16 million.

In 2020, the Town submitted an application for this grant for $12.8 million dollars.

Atrill called the news disappointing.

“This is very troubling to me, part of a small town because we don’t have other places to access these funds, we don’t have a different tax base where we might be able to reach other people,” she said.

Atrill added that the thought of a community similar to the size of Smithers to raise the dollars for a piece of community infrastructure is challenging.

She also said that if the Town cannot get funding it will have trouble replacing infrastructure.

“It seems unreasonable to say to a community of our size you’re not going to be able to replace your infrastructure because there isn’t going to be support at the level you need, so if it costs $15 or 20 million dollars and we can’t access a reasonable portion of that we’re not going to be able to build it” Atrill said.

She added that she will be connecting with decision makers for this project about next steps.

Meanwhile Last April. the Town was denied a $12.6 million grant to assist with building costs.