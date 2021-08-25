Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301, who represent the aluminum smelter plant in Kitimat have agreed to resume negotiations.

Both parties met in Vancouver on Monday (Aug 23) to discuss long term discussions about what is needed at the smelter plant.

According to Unifor 2301, as of Tuesday (Aug 24), the parties have returned to the bargaining table.

Unifor added if successful in reaching a deal a back to work plan which will guide what needs to be done from the time an agreement is reached until full production ramps up.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto advised the strike has resulted in reduced production.

Over 900 employees from BC Works plant have been on strike since July 25 after a deal could not be reached before the deadline.