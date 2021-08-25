United Steelworkers 1-2017 President Brian O’Rourke states sinking lumber prices and high stumpage fees are to blame for the latest production cuts at northern sawmills.

Canfor announced its BC facilities including PG, Vanderhoof, and Houston are expected to operate at approximately 80% of production capacity starting on Monday.

The lone exception is their Winnwood location near Creston.

O’Rourke told Vista Radio the industry’s momentum has slowed to a crawl.

“I think things are slowing down in terms of the building. In the past little while, we’ve had concerns with the ability to move lumber products due to the fires down south whether the rails weren’t running or slow-moving trucks. In a way, I think it is a number’s game.”

“I am hoping this is just short-term but I know we are in line for another stumpage adjustment in October. I think the jury is out and we will just have to wait and see what happens at that time.”

In addition, Confiex announced a two-week curtailment at its Mackenzie sawmill due to challenging market conditions.