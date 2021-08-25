Parade shot from the 2018 BVX (supplied by: Storey Photography)

Main Street in Smithers will be blocked off Wednesday evening (Aug 25) for the Bulkley Valley Exhibition Parade.

The parade is a kick off for the BVX and will start at 7 p.m.

The fair will begin Thursday (Aug 25) at the fairgrounds and will run until Sunday.

The theme for the 102nd BVX is Full Steam Ahead and it will feature Shooting Star Amusements, the Rodeo and a Mark Perry concert.

Last year, the in person fair and parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there were online entries for the competitions at the BVX Hall.

According to the BVX Facebook Page, masks will now be mandatory at all indoor areas, like the hall, backstage and division offices.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake another parade will be held.

The Boat Parade will be taking place at Spirit Square Wednesday (Aug 25).

This event will be held from 6 until 10pm.