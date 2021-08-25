The provincial government is teaming up with Red Cross to provide funding for residents that have been impacted by the wildfire season.

$2,000 is available for households whose primary residence has been severely affected by this season’s wildfires, based on structural loss information provided by Emergency Management BC.

Additionally, anyone who was under mandatory evacuation order for longer than 10 consecutive days during the 2021 wildfire season is eligible to receive $1,200.

“Many British Columbians were impacted by this summer’s wildfires, and this funding will provide some much-needed financial relief for people who experienced losses or frightening disruptions to their daily lives,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

$2,000 is also available for residents that were evacuated from the Lytton region.

“This year’s wildfire season has forced thousands of people from their homes in Indigenous communities and municipalities throughout British Columbia, and some no longer have a home to go back to,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds will provide a helping hand as people work through the extraordinary challenges that come with such a stressful and traumatic time.”

Financial assistance provided through the Red Cross will not affect eligibility for supports through the provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

To access these supports, eligible households need to register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800 863-6582 anytime between 8am to 8pm.