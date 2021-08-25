COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expected to take place over the weekend at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition in Smithers.

The Vaccine2You mobile clinic will be at the fairgrounds from Friday to Sunday.

Anyone 12 and older can drop in and receive either a first or second dose.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a drop in clinic will be held at the Bulkley Lodge on Thursday (Aug 26).

Additionally, in Houston a drop in clinic will be held at the Houston Visitors Centre.