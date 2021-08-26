Gas prices could be on the rise in Vanderhoof in the near future.

Dan McTeague is the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

He told Vista Radio fuel prices are expected to increase by 4 or 5 cents per litre this weekend across B-C, noting the jump is due to an increase in the cost of wholesale gasoline

“We are short on oil and that is starting to affect everyone at the pumps. It’s going to get a lot worse here as days go on but we will leave that for down the road.”

“It does mean that these high prices are here to stay.”

In Smithers, fuel prices are 148.9 cents per litre. Houston is a cent cheaper at 147.9 while Burns Lake is the best place to fill up with the majority of stations at 143.9 cents per litre.

– with files from Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com staff