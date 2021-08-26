The Town of Smithers has announced that face masks will be required in all Town of Smithers facilities.

According to a news release, anyone 12 and older will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made an announcement on Tuesday (Aug 24) that masks would be required in all public spaces.

During the August 24 council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Dianna Plouffe advised council that council meetings could still be held in person but a mask would be required or the town can move back to an online model.

On July 1, masks were not required for indoor spaces but recommended for those who were not fully vaccinated.