BC is reporting 724 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 62 are in Northern Health, 271 are in Interior Health.

There are 5,640 active cases in BC, 361 are in the north, 2,014 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 149 individuals are in hospital and 83 are in intensive care.

That being said, 76.7% of BC adults and 75.6% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

84.4% of adults in the province and 83.7% of those 12 and up received their first dose of a vaccine.

The new/active cases include:

185 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,319

142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,432

271 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,014

62 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 361

64 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 502

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 12

From Aug. 11-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4% of cases and 86.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 18-24) – Total 4,413

* Not vaccinated: 3,131 (70.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 509 (11.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 773 (17.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 11-24) – Total 199

* Not vaccinated: 157 (78.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 15 (7.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 27 (13.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 18-24)

* Not vaccinated: 199.5

* Partially vaccinated 111.9

* Fully vaccinated: 24.6