Houston RCMP is running a bike and bail to raise money for Cops For Cancer Tour De North.

The event will be held on Tuesday (Aug 31) at 8 a.m and will take place at the Houston Detachment Parking lot.

Individuals are able to be nominated and will be asked to pedal on a stationary bike or get lifted into the air on a boom lift until they raise their bail.

Cst. Harry Dhaliwal explained what the proceeds will go towards.

“All proceeds donated and fundraised will be donated to childhood cancers to Camp Good TIme which allows children to experience a week without cancer in a fun environment and other proceeds will go towards cancer research,” he said.

Cst. Dhaliwal also said what the Cops for Cancer Tour De North is.

“Law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, we basically ride our bikes from Prince George all the way to Prince Rupert over seven days, stopping in communities, talking about pediatric cancers, raising money, thank our sponsor and engage with the community,” he said.

On Thursday (Aug 26), RCMP were at Smithers Brewing Company and rode stationary bikes to raise money for the event.