The Village of Burns Lake is advising community members of water main flushing that is expected to take place next week.

This flushing will take place from Monday (Aug 30) to Friday (Sept 3).

According to a Facebook post, the flushing will assist in removing manganese from the water system.

It added brown water may come from your tap while the flushing is taking place.

The Village provided some tips if you notice brown water:

Run cold water from your tap

Do not run hot water from the tap

If you spot village crew flushing the lines it is a good idea to run your garden hose and to let it run while they are flushing the lines.

Anyone with questions is being advised to contact the Village of Burns Lake.