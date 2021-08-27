The province recently announced the rates of vaccine uptake across BC boosted after the province announced its new vaccination policy on Monday.

This policy, which will be implemented on September 13th, means BC residents will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter numerous businesses and large indoor events.

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins confirmed that this trend is being mirrored in Northern Health as well.

“Regionally, so across Northern Health, we have been doing an average of about 1,700 first doses a day during the month of August up until that date. So since Monday’s announcement, we went from just over 1,900 first doses administered on Monday to more than 3,300 yesterday (Thursday),” said Collins.

She says that while it will take some time to determine how many of those are new bookings or just people walking in, it is still a clear sign that more and more residents are getting the jab.

“Across the region, 2,600 were administered on the 24th (Tuesday), it was just over 3,100 on the 25th (Wednesday) and of course just over 3,300 yesterday so it looks like a trend for at least this week in the wake of the announcement and we just really are pleased to see that,” she added.

In Prince George, 340 people walked in to the Civic Centre for first and second-dose vaccine appointments on Tuesday, over half of them were first doses.

“Previously, we were seeing about 70 walk-ins per day and the appointment bookings had been gradually slowing down,” Collins said.

According to Collins, the number of walk-in appointments has been increasing pretty substantially in Fort Saint John and Dawson Creek as well.

She adds that the rates of first doses being administered seems to be rising rapidly across the province, compared to the rates of second doses.

Collins says this is a good thing because this indicates that more and more people are making the decision to get vaccinated.