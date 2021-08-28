The results of the BVX parade held in Smithers have been announced.

For the horse-drawn category, B&T’s float took first place.

The Christian Heritage Party came in first for the ‘Organization’ category, they were followed by the Red Hatter’s float who came in second.

In the ‘Youth Organization’ category, the Mid-Valley 4-H club took home first prize, while the Smithers Saltos Gymnastics float took second place.

Buster’s Antiques took home the Best Tractor award, and John Hartman won in the ‘Best Car or Truck Pre- 1969’ category.

For the Commercial Category, first prize went to Castle BV Home Centre and “Best in Show”.