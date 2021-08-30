A Prince George cowboy made his return at the rodeo at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition in Smithers this weekend.

Six years ago at the Smithers rodeo Kevin Cunin was on a bronc at the rodeo when he landed on his neck and was paralyzed from the chest down.

He explained what happened the day he fell off his horse.

“I landed on my head, so I broke my neck, my back and poked a hole in my lungs and I broke five ribs so, I am definitely paralyzed from the chest down but, in a goofy way I am lucky that way because I broke my neck so, if I did any nerve damage up that high I would’ve been dead,” he said.

According to Cunin, he was sent to a Lower Mainland hospital where he was told he would never be able to ride a horse again.

At the Smithers Rodeo Cunin participated in the grand entry Friday (Aug 27) and Saturday (Aug 28) and the roping event on Saturday.

He also said that the Smithers Rodeo was a great experience this weekend.

“It was a great weekend, nothing but class and professionalism from everyone involved to the stock contractor to the committee Smithers Rodeo Club to everyone that’s helped me along the way, nothing but class and respect for everyone around,” Cunin said.

He now rides with a special saddle that was brought in from Texas.

Cunin added he plans to fully return to rodeo next year.