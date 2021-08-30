BC Health officials report 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, 142 are in Northern Health, 707 are in Interior Health:

Aug. 27-28: 769 new cases

Aug. 28-29: 581 new cases

Aug. 29-30: 503 new cases

There are 5,913 active cases in the province, 453 are in the north, 2,424 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 176 individuals are in hospital and 91 are in intensive care.

Fort St.John Hospital in Northern Health is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19.

76.4% of those 12 and older and 77.5% of BC adults are fully vaccinated.

84.2% of those 12 and up and 84.9% of adults in the province received their first vaccine dose.

The new/active cases include:

531 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,371

295 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1,076

707 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 2,424

142 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 453

178 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 587

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: seven



From Aug. 13-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 81.7% of cases and 85.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 20-26) – Total 4,565

Not vaccinated: 3,255 (71.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 477 (10.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 833 (18.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 13-26) – Total 217

Not vaccinated: 172 (79.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 14 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 31 (14.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 20-26)

Not vaccinated: 208.3

Partially vaccinated: 111.1

Fully vaccinated: 26.2

In the past 72 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, one of those people was in Northern Health.