The new Walnut Park Elementary School is expected to open next week for the start of the school year.

The school began construction in January 2020 and was budgeted at $32.1 million.

According to Superintendent Mike McDiarmid there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony happening in September.

“I’m sure the community is interested in having a look at the new space, it’s pretty spectacular. It’s a modern state of the art building, people will be very impressed I think,” he said.

The old Walnut Park Elementary will be demolished following the opening of the new building.

McDiarmid also said the contractor is already engaged in that process.

“I don’t know when people will see the walls come down but that’s well underway,” he said.

The opening ceremony is expected to be held on September 18.

Additionally, a totem pole is expected to be carved for the school.

McDiarmid added this is currently located at the K’san Historical Village in Hazelton and can be viewed by the public.