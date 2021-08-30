Smithers chamber launch survey regarding vaccine passports
Smithers District Chamber of Commerce logo (supplied by: Smithers District Chamber of Commerce)
The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is looking for input on the vaccine passport that is expected to be implemented later this month by the province.
Last week, the province made an announcement that B.C residents will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses.
According to the chamber, the goal for the survey is to gather information from local businesses and to represent businesses accordingly.
The survey closes Monday (Aug 30) and the results are expected next week.