Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers local musician Alex Cuba has launched a new online project on his YouTube channel.

The project called “Alex’s Version” will feature Cuba’s own stripped down version of an already released song.

According to Cuba, the songs will range from Spanish to English songs.

He added this web series will feature him performing solo with just a guitar.

Cuba said his first performance was on Aug 24 and chose a well known song in Latin America.

“To choose a song that was already known and to do it in a very simple but powerful way is something that I think will inspire my followers and people who are looking at becoming good singers and musicians,” he said.

Cuba added he came up with the idea and then contacted another local musician Elijah Quinn.

He also said so far his fans have been acting positively to the series.

“It’s quite amazing and I’m surprised how happy it makes people feel for people that don’t really speak Spanish. It’s incredible when you do that and it makes me feel really good to be able to do that,” Cuba said.

A new episode of the web series is posted on his YouTube channel on the third Tuesday of every month.

The next episode will be posted on September 21.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s performance outfit from the 2020 Latin Grammy’s will be shown in Los Angeles at the Grammy Museum.