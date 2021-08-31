BC reported 655 new cases of COVID-19, 60 of which were found in the North while 242 were identified in the Interior.

There are now 6,045 active cases in BC, while 187 people are in hospital, 103 of whom are in ICU.

From Aug. 16-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 80.2% of cases and 88.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 23-29) – Total 4,698

Not vaccinated: 3,285 (69.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 485 (10.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 928 (19.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 16-29) – Total 186

Not vaccinated: 150 (80.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (8.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 21 (11.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 212.1

Partially vaccinated: 124.9

Fully vaccinated: 28.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population (Aug. 16-29)

Not vaccinated: 9.6

Partially vaccinated: 3.5

Fully vaccinated: 0.7

In the past 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported in the Island Health Authority, for a provincial death toll of 1,816.

The new/active cases include:

60 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 479



242 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 2,495

