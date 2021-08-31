Fire activity has cooled down within the Northwest Fire Centre.

There are no longer any wildfires of note as of Tuesday (Aug 31).

The Chief Louie Lake wildfire, South of Ootsa Lake got pulled off the Wildfire of Note list over the weekend because it is no longer deemed highly visible or poses a risk to public safety.

Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos said the fire continues to be monitored by fire crews.

“The Chief Louie Lake fire had crews on location up until the evening on Saturday (Aug 28). Those firefighters were patrolling the guardline and just making sure that there wasn’t any concern for the fire to approach the perimeter of the guardline,” she said.

Bartos added later this week more fire crews will be on location to conduct patrols.

She also said cooler temperatures and rain have been a benefit.

“Our daily burn window is being decreased everyday as we move into those more fall-like conditions, so it just burns at a lesser intensity and the expectation for growth outside the containment line diminishes everyday,” Bartos said.

There are currently 224 fires burning across the province with five of them in the Northwest Fire Centre.