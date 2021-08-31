A 36 year old man has been charged for the death of a 54 year-old man in Houston.

Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof was arrested on Monday (Aug 30) and charged with manslaughter for the death of Pietro Adamo.

Joseph is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday (Aug 31) in Vanderhoof.

On October 12, police were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex for a report of an assault.

Adamo was found in the parking lot with life threatening injuries and immediately taken to hospital.

On October 15, he died from his injuries suffered during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.