Burns Lake RCMP have recovered what is believed to be stolen property after a search warrant was executed last weekend in Southside.

According to police, they received information that a resident was hiding stolen goods at a property in the 25000 block of Amendt Road.

RCMP recovered an ATV, a dump trailer, a Bobcat skid steer, a flat deck trailer, a lawn mower, a travel trailer and a van which are believed to be stolen.

Police arrested two men, a 44 year-old from Grassy Plains and a 48 year-old from Prince George.

They have since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The results of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for determination of appropriate charges.

Additionally, police are advising that rumours of bodies that were recovered at the site that were circulating on social media are not true.

RCMP is also advising residents to document valuable possessions in case they have been stolen so they can be properly tracked.