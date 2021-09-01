Category 2,3 burning prohibition to be lifted next week
Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service
The Northwest Fire Centre has announced the category 2 and 3 open burning prohibition will be rescinded next week.
As of noon on Sept. 7 Category 2, Category 3, fireworks, sky lanterns and firecrackers will be permitted throughout the region.
According to the NWFC, this will also include the Prince George Fire Centre.
The prohibition was put in place on June 23 due to the prolonged hot and dry weather and to protect the health and safety of the public and BC Wildfire staff.
In a notice the BC Wildfire Service said wildfire risk has been greatly reduced due to the cooler temperatures and precipitation.
BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone who is doing Category 2 burning to:
- Check the ventilation index
- Follow the open burning smoke control regulations
- Practice safe burning
- Create a fireguard around the planned fire site
- Have an adequate source of pressurized water on hand
- Never leave a fire unattended
- Make sure fire is fully extinguished
As for Category 3 reminders:
- Obtain a burn registration number ahead of time
- All Category 3 fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations
The NWFC is also advising the public to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use.
To report a wildfire or an open burning violation residents can call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555.