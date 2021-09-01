The Northwest Fire Centre has announced the category 2 and 3 open burning prohibition will be rescinded next week.

As of noon on Sept. 7 Category 2, Category 3, fireworks, sky lanterns and firecrackers will be permitted throughout the region.

According to the NWFC, this will also include the Prince George Fire Centre.

The prohibition was put in place on June 23 due to the prolonged hot and dry weather and to protect the health and safety of the public and BC Wildfire staff.

In a notice the BC Wildfire Service said wildfire risk has been greatly reduced due to the cooler temperatures and precipitation.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone who is doing Category 2 burning to:

Check the ventilation index

Follow the open burning smoke control regulations

Practice safe burning

Create a fireguard around the planned fire site

Have an adequate source of pressurized water on hand

Never leave a fire unattended

Make sure fire is fully extinguished

As for Category 3 reminders:

Obtain a burn registration number ahead of time

All Category 3 fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations

The NWFC is also advising the public to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation residents can call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555.