Northern Health records 94 new COVID-19 infections
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
BC’s fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to surge.
Health Officials announced 785 new infections over the past 24 hours with 94 of those in Northern Health.
There are 483 active cases in our health region.
199 people across the province are in the hospital from the virus, 112 of which are in critical care.
There are currently 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in the province
In the past 24 hours, two news deaths have been recorded bringing the death toll to 1,818.
The new/active cases include:
- 94 new cases in Northern Health
- 266 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 2,299
- 246 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,504
- 110 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 1,042
- 69 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
- Total active cases: seven