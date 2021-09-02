COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas.

17 cases were identified in the Smithers region between August 22 to 29, which is an increase of seven cases from the previous week.

The daily case rate has also increased to 10.1 to 15 cases being reported per 100,000 people.

In Burns Lake, two cases were reported in the region compared to one identified the previous week.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the hardest hit regions in the area continue to be the Nechako LHA with 56 new COVID-19 cases and the Nisga’a LHA with four additional cases.

Vaccination rates also climbed slightly in the Smithers and Burns Lake LHA’s.

In Smithers, 70% of people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60% of those are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake 69% of eligible community members 12 and up have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 61% of those fully vaccinated.

Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can find clinic locations on Northern Health’s website.