The 2021 summer in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes was the second warmest on record according to Environment Canada.

According to Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, the region’s temperatures were 1.8 degrees above average.

“That’s pretty exceptional records for temperatures began way back in 1938 so, it goes back quite a ways,” he said.

Sekhon added it was also a drier summer with 65% of the normal precipitation that is seen in the region.

He also said the fall is expected to have above average temperatures for most of the province.

“We can’t really nail it out as it’s going to be far above average or just a little bit but that seems to be the trend, a slightly warmer than average trend,” Sekhon said.

He also added August was a warm and dry month with 64% of the usual precipitation.