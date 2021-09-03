Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin visited the Wet’suwet’en territory this week.

Rankin said in a statement he held meetings with members of both hereditary, elected Wet’suwet’en leadership and community leaders from non-Indigenous communities in the area.

He added that during the discussions with the Hereditary Chiefs reviewed the progress on the Memorandum of understanding that was signed last year and the progress to date.

Rankin also acknowledged the progress has been slower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All parties reiterated their firm commitment to the historic work of implementing Wet’suwet’en title and rights and discussed the work we will undertake together as partners to implement this commitment,: he said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the province provided $7.22 million to support the work to implement Wet’suwet’en Rights and Title.