Nearly 85% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to health officials, 77.1% of residents 12 and up are now fully inoculated.

This comes as 671 new infections were reported in the province, including 89 in Northern Health.

In addition, 85.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.1% are fully vaccinated.

There are 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 in the province Of the active cases, 215 individuals are in hospital and 118 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths (Interior Health) have been reported, for an overall total of 1,827.

The acute care outbreak at the Fort St. John Hospital remains active.

The new/active cases include:

* 230 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,689

* 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,077

* 230 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,965

* 89 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 595

* 44 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 539

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven