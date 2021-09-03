The Telkwa Barbeque run by the Bulkley Valley Kinsman has returned to an in person event which will be held this weekend.

Events that will be held over the weekend will be the slow-pitch tournament, demolition derby and beef on a bun.

According to BV Kinsmen Spokesperson Lisa O’Sullivan the planning process has been different this year.

“Normally we have much longer to plan the event and so basically we’ve had to bring the event in 60 days versus four to six months,” she said.

O’Sullivan added that there will be a slight change this year because they will not be hosting a concert or dance.

She also said that there has been positive feedback from the community about the event.

“The softball teams are very excited to be able to play in the tournament again because it’s been going for decades, the demolition derby the participants are very excited to be able to get into the hobby they love again because it’s been going for decades,” O’Sullivan said.

According to the BV Kinsman the barbeque is entering its 109th year and is one of B.C’s longest running events.