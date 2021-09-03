Smithers District Chamber of Commerce logo (supplied by: Smithers District Chamber of Commerce)

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is calling the Proof of Vaccination program a surprise and a concern for the business community.

In an email sent to its members the Chamber said it’s been challenging for the network to navigate and it did not enjoy the benefit of consultation in the lead up to the call of action.

“Without the advantage of earlier communication and consultation, This Public Health Order leaves us with many unanswered details and questions, all of which influence both workplaces and the general public,” it said.

Earlier this week the Smithers Chamber surveyed its members and business network.

The survey was distributed to over 300 chamber businesses and hundreds of responses were received from Chamber members and the public.

“While there was a variable support and opposition to some of the survey questions, what emerged most significantly was overall level of concern and safety for our business community regarding implementation and the enforcement of the vaccine passport,” the email added.

According to the Chamber, it is concerned that the passport will directly impact businesses.

The Smithers Chamber Board is calling for the province to:

Immediately implement objective consultation with the Chamber network to ensure the vaccine program prioritizes the safety of business owners, employees and workers

Improving communication processes to ensure the business sector has advance notice of significant Public Health Order changes

Improve communication with impacted businesses

Support financially the establishment of an electronic Passport Scan System to be installed in workplaces to create a safety barrier between a front line worker and a customer.

Recognize the costs for business owners associated with implementing the public health order and authorize compensation supports

Clarify that the proof of vaccine program is a one-time temporary mandate and will not, without full consultation, be extended beyond the January 2022 deadline.

The Proof of Vaccination program will be implemented on September 13.