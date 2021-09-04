The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society has cancelled the Midsummer Music Festival that was expected to be held next weekend.

According to a statement, the decision was due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the province and the community.

“We are saddened to lose the opportunity to bring talented bands from across Canada to our valley to celebrate music alongside local and regional performers,” it said.

Tickets that have been purchased will receive a full refund.

The BVFMS added once the pandemic passes the festival will return in full.

It was originally scheduled for September 10 and 11.

Community members are being encouraged to go on their website for updates.