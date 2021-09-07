Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

College of New Caledonia welcomed Burns Lake students to campus on Tuesday (Sept 7) for the fall semester.

According to CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson it has been great seeing students on campus and in classrooms.

He added since the pandemic is not over the return to campus plan will adapt to changing circumstances.

CNC hosted many orientation week events on campus such as barbecues, pizza days and program specific orientation celebrations.

The college also has campuses in Prince George, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James.