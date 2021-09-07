Smithers RCMP responded to 305 new files during August 5 to August 24 including a collection of thefts and an erratic driver.

On August 6, police received a call of an erratic driver that almost caused several collisions westbound on Highway 16.

The Highway Patrol until located and stopped the vehicle on 16th avenue and was told to provide a sample of their breath.

According to police, the driver had no alcohol in their body but was then tested for drug impairment.

RCMP added the driver performed poorly and was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The driver was issued with a 24 hour driving prohibition.

Also on August 8, a man and a woman walked into a backyard of a residence on Columbia Street and stole two Pelican Kayaks which were locked to the rear dock of the house.

The owners of the kayaks captured the incident on home surveillance and police were able to view the recording and recognized the two suspects.

Police added the kayaks were located and were sold shortly after they were stolen.

Charges of theft under $5000 are pending.

Another theft took place on August 9 from a shed in a backyard on Gilbert Road.

Several things were stolen including a fish tackle box, an axe, a few cans of gasoline, a wheelbarrow and a Stihl 170 chainsaw.

On August 11, Police observed a pickup truck driving erratically on Highway 16.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device was conducted.

Police added the driver did not provide a suitable breath sample and was given a 90 day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Meanwhile, RCMP received a report of a theft of a quad ATV.

The complainant advised that sometime overnight that their ATV was stolen out of their property on Winnipeg Street.

Police also were advised of a theft from a motor vehicle.

The complainant’s vehicle was parked in their carport on 1st Avenue and when the culprit entered the vehicle they took the complainant’s credit card.

The RCMP said the credit card was used once before the complainant could cancel the card.

Lastly, On August 21, police were advised of fraud after someone located a vehicle to purchase in Quesnel, BC.

The complainant sent a $500 e-transfer for a deposit and was being asked for more money after the deposit was sent.

Police added no additional money was sent.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes are being encouraged to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.