Health officials report that 85.1% (3,943,729) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6% (3,594,929) are fully vaccinated with both shots.

In addition, 85.7% (3,706,533) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.5% (3,394,910) received their second dose.

The province had 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 over the last four days, including 312 in Northern Health and 838 in Interior Health.

* Sept. 3-4: 695 new cases

* Sept. 4-5: 634 new cases

* Sept. 5-6: 563 new cases

* Sept. 6-7: 533 new cases

There are 5,465 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 703 in the North and 1,714 in the Interior.

Of the active cases, 255 individuals are in hospital and 126 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases break down this way:

* 312 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 703

* 838 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,714

* 705 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,530

* 368 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,010

* 202 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 501

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

In the past four days, 15 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,842.

The new deaths include:

* Interior Health: six

* Fraser Health: three

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

* Island Health: four

Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow