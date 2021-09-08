School District 54 is experiencing bus driver shortages resulting in cancellations of bus routes.

According to Transportation Supervisor Cathy Whalen, three routes have been cancelled which are 2, 4 and 17.

Those routes went to areas west of Smithers, one near the Driftwood area and the last was one Telkwa run.

Whalen explained why she thinks there is a driver shortage.

“We’ve had the same crew of bus drivers for many many many years and a lot of them have simply retired and some of them have decided to move out of the valley,” she said.

According to Whalen, as of right now she is short two bus drivers.

She also said that the driver shortage started last year.

“This is the worst it’s been and I’ve been in this job for ten years and we’ve always had a healthy bank of spares and regular drivers, just these last couple of years,” Whalen said.

Bus driver positions in the school district are part- time, offer benefits and have competitive wages according to Whalen.

For a full list of changes parents are being advised to go on the SD54’s website.