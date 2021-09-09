The Village of Telkwa has raised an Every Child Matters flag at the Flagpole park.

According to the Village, the flag was raised on Thursday (Sept 9) and will fly in place of the Village of Telkwa flag.

The Village added, the flag is flying for the month of September in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Earlier this year, the federal government passed a legislation to make September 30 a statutory holiday for Canadian residents to recognize the tragic history of residential schools, honour the children last, the survivors, their families and communities.

The flag is expected to remain up until after September 30.