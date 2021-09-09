Advanced voting for the upcoming federal election starts on Friday (Sept 10) and will run until Monday (Sept 13).

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and information on where you can vote will be located on your Voter Information Card or the Elections Canada Website.

Additionally, anyone eligible to vote may also mail-in ballots but applications for a ballot must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept 14).

Elections Canada Spokesperson Andrea Marantz said there has been an increase in the number of mail-in ballots.

“At the last federal election in 2019 the number of people voting by mail from their home electoral district was around 5,000 and today we are closing in on 600,000,” she said.

Marantz added the mail-in ballots are an alternative for people who are concerned about going to a public place to vote.

She also said proof of vaccination will not be required at the polls for either advance or general voting days.

“On the Public Health Order, on the government’s website it says this will not be required for voting in the upcoming federal election,” Marantz said.

General voting day will be held on September 20 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.