A new interim President and CEO has been appointed by Coast Mountain College following the resignation of former President Justin Kohlman.

Dr. Laurie Waye began her one year term on September 7.

According to the College, Dr. Waye has been with Coast Mountain since 2016 and was the Vice President, who oversees the College’s Academic and International departments.

Waye has over 25 years of experience and formally was the Associate Director at the University of Victoria and has also taught at post-secondary institutions.

She will be based at the Terrace campus and a President position will be posted with a search to be conducted.

Kohlman stepped down after accepting a role as the President and CEO of Grand Prairie Regional College in Alberta.

His last day will be on November 1.