Slightly more people were unemployed during the month of August in the North Coast-Nechako region according to Statistics Canada.

The agency added that the unemployment rate went down compared to one year ago.

In August it was at 8.8% but, this time last year it was 12.2%.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has gone up nearly a point compared to last month where it was at 7.9%.

“This August there were 42,400 people employed and a year ago there were 40,300, so, a slight increase,” Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said.

He added in 2019, the jobless mark was significantly lower in the region at 5.2%.

Meanwhile, the province has the third lowest unemployment rate across the Country trailing behind Manitoba at 5.7% and Quebec at 5.8%.

“The British Columbia unemployment rate in August is at 6.2% that’s down, it was 4.5 percentage points higher twelve months ago,” Ferrao also said.

Additionally, nationwide employment rose by 90 thousand resulting in the Canadian jobless rate to be 7.1%.