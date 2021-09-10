The province has announced more than 14,000 students will soon have access to new safe and accessible playgrounds, including in School District 54.

Silverthorne Elementary School in Houston will be provided funding to help design that will better support accessibility for all students.

According to a statement, this will be through the provinces Playground Equipment Program which will invest $10 million in 60 new playgrounds in 50 school districts.

The province added the funding has been increased an additional $40,000 for a total of $165,000 for better support accessible components like, ground cover, ramps and/or transfer platforms that will connect to the play structure.

The playgrounds will be built over the next year.

Since 2018, the government has invest $25 million through the PEP to fund 201 new playgrounds.