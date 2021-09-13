A thermostat on a wall | My PG Now staff

Fortis BC customers can expect a slight hike in their gas bill in the near future.

Starting October 1st, rates are increasing by 9% – that equates to an additional eight dollars per month.

Here’s Spokesperson, Diana Sorace spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“Natural gas prices are going up. Market-based factors like supply, demand and economic conditions affect the price, and the increase in market prices is occurring now.”

She added the rate increase is only from next month until the end of December where another review will take place between the natural gas provider and the BC Utilities Commission.

