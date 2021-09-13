Fire activity within the Northwest Fire Centre continues to trend in a positive direction.

According to the Northwest Fire Centre, the Chief Louie Lake wildfire, south of Ootsa Lake is now considered as Being Held.

This means the fire is not expected to grow past the suppression lines that have been set up by fire crews.

The Northwest Fire Centre added this was changed on Friday (Sept 10) from Out of Control.

Currently, there are 205 wildfires burning across the province with five of them in the Northwest Fire Centre and none are considered of note.