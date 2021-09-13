Prescribed burning is expected to be taking place throughout the fall in the District of Houston.

This burning is a part of an ongoing wildfire fuel mitigation and interface management initiative.

According to the district, residents can expect to see visible smoke in the area approximately 7.5 kilometres southwest of Houston along the Morice River Road and Peacock Forest Service Road.

In a statement the District added the area has been identified as a potential wildfire threat to the community.

Conditions will be closely monitored to ensure the impact to the community is minimized.

According to the statement, the project is supported by funding by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and is being implemented by Protech Forest Resources with the BC Wildfire Service.