New projects across the North have been selected to receive funding by Northern Healthy Communities fund, including in Burns Lake.

According to a news release, the fund will support people with new and expanded local services which will boost health, mental health and social services.

In Burns Lake, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society received $7,372 for its Link to Learning renovation project.

A total of nine projects across the North received nearly $850,000.

The news release added the Northern Development Initiative Trust administered the fund on behalf of the province.

According to the province, the program is accepting applications for the next round of funding with successful projects being announced in the fall.

A full list of the recipients can be found on the provinces website.