Tuesday (Sept 14) is the last day to submit an application for a mail-in ballot for the federal election.

Anyone who wishes to vote by mail must submit an application by 6 p.m. either online or at a local Elections Canada office.

According to Elections Canada, there has been a significant increase in the number of applications compared to the 2019 Federal Election.

Ballots must be submitted by mail or at an office by Election day.

Additionally, if anyone missed out on any of the Advance Voting days they can go to the electoral office.

General voting day is next Monday (Sept 20).